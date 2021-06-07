Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

78,155 KM

Details Description Features

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

78,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7261421
  • Stock #: 21-5037
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ5CM384574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5037
  • Mileage 78,155 KM

Vehicle Description

TDI, low kms, automatic transmission, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more. Fuel efficient, comfortable, and fun to drive. Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

