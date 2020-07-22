Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

138,030 KM

Details Description Features

$21,234

+ tax & licensing
$21,234

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$21,234

+ taxes & licensing

138,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5549067
  • Stock #: 20-4763
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE79DG181997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4763
  • Mileage 138,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71, bluetooth, 5.3L V8, dual climate control, crew cab, 4X4, power/folding/heated mirrors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, sat radio, cruise control, low kms, tonneau cover, spray on bed liner, side rails, and so much more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We are not on commission and have a beat price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate, because you get our best price up front! Financing is available!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

