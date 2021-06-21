Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

110,100 KM

Details Description Features

$24,989

+ tax & licensing
$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Hybrid w/1SH

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Hybrid w/1SH

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$24,989

+ taxes & licensing

110,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7502547
  Stock #: 21-5067
  VIN: 3GCUKUEJ0DG279326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid! Low kms, 4X4, 6.0L V8, truck cap, spray on bed liner, chrome rims, bluetooth, SiriusXM, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles! Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

