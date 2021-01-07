Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,357 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6555973
  2. 6555973
  3. 6555973
  4. 6555973
  5. 6555973
  6. 6555973
  7. 6555973
  8. 6555973
  9. 6555973
  10. 6555973
  11. 6555973
  12. 6555973
  13. 6555973
  14. 6555973
  15. 6555973
  16. 6555973
  17. 6555973
  18. 6555973
  19. 6555973
  20. 6555973
  21. 6555973
  22. 6555973
  23. 6555973
  24. 6555973
  25. 6555973
  26. 6555973
  27. 6555973
Contact Seller

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

136,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6555973
  • Stock #: 21-4882
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG4DR671212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup camera, sat radio, stow and go seats, dual climate control, rear heat and A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, remote start, power seat, power adjustable pedals, low kms for the year and a low price! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 92,657 KM
$30,966 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 149,043 KM
$18,489 + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 4d...
 185,415 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory