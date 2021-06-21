Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,598 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4dr Wgn SXT

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

152,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7512114
  • Stock #: 21-5065
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR701615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,598 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, new front brakes, DVD player, Bluetooth, backup camera, dual climate control, rear heat and A/C, tow hitch, roof racks, stow and go seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, SiriusXM, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

