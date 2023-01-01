Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

135,853 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg. Push-Start Alloys Dual-Zone A/C

2013 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg. Push-Start Alloys Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470249
  • Stock #: 715448
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5DT715448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Dodge Journey from Ajax, ON! This CVP model comes with great standard options and looks very nice in its light Blue paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a sleek rear spoiler, a set of nice alloy wheels, and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, plenty of legroom, a large rear cargo and storage area, steering wheel menu and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Media and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12C accessory ports, and more!

 

Perfect family commuting SUV, good on gas, and plenty of room for everyone!

 

One-Owner, Good KMs!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

