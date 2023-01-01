$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg. Push-Start Alloys Dual-Zone A/C
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB5DT715448
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,853 KM
Super-Clean Dodge Journey from Ajax, ON! This CVP model comes with great standard options and looks very nice in its light Blue paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a sleek rear spoiler, a set of nice alloy wheels, and a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, plenty of legroom, a large rear cargo and storage area, steering wheel menu and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Media and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12C accessory ports, and more!
Perfect family commuting SUV, good on gas, and plenty of room for everyone!
One-Owner, Good KMs!
