2013 Dodge Journey

130,760 KM

Details Description Features

$10,246

+ tax & licensing
$10,246

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CREW

2013 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR CREW

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$10,246

+ taxes & licensing

130,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7467318
  Stock #: 21-5060
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG2DT718901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5060
  • Mileage 130,760 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passenger, DVD player, Bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, dual climate control, rear heat and A/C, SiriusXM, parking sensors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, 3.6L V6, trailer hitch, 19" wheels, all new brakes, 2 new tires, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

