$15,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Flex
Limited AWD 7Pass HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV BTA XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 126,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Flex from Kingston, ON! This Limited AWD model is versatile, and comes with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, remote start, a remote Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Foglights, Multiple Sunroofs, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Assist System, Parking Sensors, colour matched Side Mirrors, Tinted Rear Privacy Glass, sporty Dual Exhaust, gorgeous Factory Alloy Wheels, a powerful 3.5L Turbocharged V6, Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel-Drive! The interior is Clean, Comfortable and Roomy with Heated and Cooled Front Leather power adjustable seating with lumbar controls and driver memory settings, Seating for 7 through a power foldaway Third Row, Power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a Large Central Touch Screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with SONY Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Multi-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and Rear Climate control, Universal Garage Door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great KM, and Ready to move the whole Family in Comfort and Style!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
