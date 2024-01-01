Menu
<p>Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Flex from Kingston, ON! This Limited AWD model is versatile, and comes with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, remote start, a remote Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Foglights, Multiple Sunroofs, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Assist System, Parking Sensors, colour matched Side Mirrors, Tinted Rear Privacy Glass, sporty Dual Exhaust, gorgeous Factory Alloy Wheels, a powerful 3.5L Turbocharged V6, Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel-Drive! The interior is Clean, Comfortable and Roomy with Heated and Cooled Front Leather power adjustable seating with lumbar controls and driver memory settings, Seating for 7 through a power foldaway Third Row, Power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push-button start, a Large Central Touch Screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with SONY Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera and CD Player, Multi-Zone A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and Rear Climate control, Universal Garage Door opener, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Great KM, and Ready to move the whole Family in Comfort and Style!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2013 Ford Flex

126,830 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Flex

Limited AWD 7Pass HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV BTA XM

2013 Ford Flex

Limited AWD 7Pass HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV BTA XM

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMHK6DT7DBD15866

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,830 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2013 Ford Flex