2013 GMC Sierra 1500

134,647 KM

Details Description Features

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

134,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416842
  Stock #: 21-5066
  VIN: 3GTP2VE70DG233907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5066
  • Mileage 134,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, 5.3L V8, 4X4, Bluetooth, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and so much more. Great truck, great price! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

