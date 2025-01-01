$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX 2DR Heated Cloth Bluetooth CarPlay FM A/C Steel
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,570 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Honda Civic from Welland, ON! This LX 2DR Coupe model looks great in its beautiful Blue paint and factory wheel covers, with nice options and upgrades! The exterior features keyless entry, daytime running lights, heated colour-matched side mirrors, steel wheels with nice factory wheel covers, remote trunk release, sleek styling, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, an easily accessible rear seating area, a large trunk, power door locks, mirrors and windows, ECON driving mode for improved fuel economy, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use central gauge cluster, a large central touch screen aftermarket AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MP3 Capability, A/C Climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great KM, Fuel Saver with Nice Upgrades
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
