2013 Honda Pilot

149,648 KM

Details

$20,810

+ tax & licensing
$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$20,810

+ taxes & licensing

149,648KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8191968
  • Stock #: 22-5204
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H53DB503649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 149,648 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

