2013 Hyundai Elantra

54,041 KM

$9,855

+ tax & licensing
$9,855

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$9,855

+ taxes & licensing

54,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7003775
  • Stock #: 21-4990
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH249011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4990
  • Mileage 54,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms! Automatic, bluetooth, heated seats, sat radio, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, ice cold A/C, and more! Fuel efficient and reliable! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

