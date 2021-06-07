Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

118,320 KM

Details

$7,791

+ tax & licensing
$7,791

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr HB Auto GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr HB Auto GL

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$7,791

+ taxes & licensing

118,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7207631
  Stock #: 21-5019
  VIN: KMHD25LE9DU105615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5019
  • Mileage 118,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, bluetooth, heated seats, SiriusXM, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Fuel efficient, hatchback, with low kms! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

