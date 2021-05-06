Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

105,884 KM

$11,494

+ tax & licensing
$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

105,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7071394
  Stock #: 21-5005
  VIN: KM8JU3AC4DU715473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5005
  • Mileage 105,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, front and rear metal bush bars from Hyundai, weathertech mats, SiriusXM, ice cold A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

