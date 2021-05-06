Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

95,290 KM

$10,818

+ tax & licensing
$10,818

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR I4 AUTO GL *LTD AVAIL*

2013 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR I4 AUTO GL *LTD AVAIL*

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$10,818

+ taxes & licensing

95,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7071397
  • Stock #: 21-4977
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC7DU758093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4977
  • Mileage 95,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms! Ice cold A/C, bluetooth, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, automatic transmission, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

