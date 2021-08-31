Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

185,869 KM

$10,430

+ tax & licensing
$10,430

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited

2013 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$10,430

+ taxes & licensing

185,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776651
  • Stock #: 21-5114
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC8DU571913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5114
  • Mileage 185,869 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited, leather, all wheel drive, panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

