2013 Kia Soul

90,492 KM

Details Description Features

$8,997

+ tax & licensing
$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Kia Soul

2013 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO 4U

2013 Kia Soul

5DR WGN AUTO 4U

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$8,997

+ taxes & licensing

90,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7173086
  Stock #: 21-5008
  VIN: KNDJT2A60D7544117

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21-5008
  Mileage 90,492 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, navigation, leather, sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, SiriusXM, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, push button start, mood lights that will go with the music, and more! Fuel efficient, reliable, and super fun to drive. Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

