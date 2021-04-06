2013 RAM 1500

$21,575 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 3 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6825017

6825017 Stock #: 21-4927

21-4927 VIN: 1C6RR7FP4DS668007

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-4927

Mileage 65,338 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features 4x4 BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.