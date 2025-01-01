Menu
Super-Clean LOW KM Toyota RAV4 from Toronto, ON! This XLE FWD model looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a large factory power sunroof, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, sharp styling, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, spacious and comfortable rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO Mode for improved fuel economy, Sport Mode for increased performance, windshield wiper defrost setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Attached, Great Looking and Driving SUV!

2013 Toyota RAV4

134,094 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE Heated Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam Sunroof FM AC

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE Heated Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam Sunroof FM AC

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,094KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3WFREV1DW032734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,094 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Multi-Zone Climate Control

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

