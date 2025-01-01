$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE Heated Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam Sunroof FM AC
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE Heated Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam Sunroof FM AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Toyota RAV4 from Toronto, ON! This XLE FWD model looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, a large factory power sunroof, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, sharp styling, a sleek rear spoiler, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, spacious and comfortable rear seating and cargo area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO Mode for improved fuel economy, Sport Mode for increased performance, windshield wiper defrost setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, Great Looking and Driving SUV!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906