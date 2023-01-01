$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Beetle
Fender 2.5 Heated Leather Sunroof FM/XM Alloys A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10279917
- Stock #: 661390
- VIN: 3VWJX7AT8DM661390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 177,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Volkswagen Beetle from Trenton, ON! This Fender Edition Beetle looks, drives, and sounds awesome and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, headlights, and foglights, factory alloy wheels with shiny chromed center covers, integrated mirror turn signals, a large factory sunroof, "Fender" side badging, a peppy 2.5L 5-Cylinder motor and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with leather seating with carbon appearance trim for 4, heated front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and menu controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, fender wood trim dashboard, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Fender Premium Audio, Bluetooth, CD Player, and MP3 Capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/iPod/12V accessory ports and more! The sound in this Bug packs a punch!
