Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

177,751 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Beetle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Fender 2.5 Heated Leather Sunroof FM/XM Alloys A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Beetle

Fender 2.5 Heated Leather Sunroof FM/XM Alloys A/C

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1691589295
  2. 1691589295
  3. 1691589295
  4. 1691589295
  5. 1691589295
  6. 1691589295
  7. 1691589293
  8. 1691589292
  9. 1691589292
  10. 1691589288
  11. 1691589294
  12. 1691589295
  13. 1691589295
  14. 1691589294
  15. 1691589293
  16. 1691589295
  17. 1691589294
  18. 1691589294
  19. 1691589295
  20. 1691589295
  21. 1691589295
  22. 1691589294
  23. 1691589291
  24. 1691589294
  25. 1691589327
  26. 1691589293
  27. 1691589293
  28. 1691589326
  29. 1691589293
  30. 1691589293
  31. 1691589293
  32. 1691589293
  33. 1691589293
  34. 1691589291
  35. 1691589294
  36. 1691589294
  37. 1691589293
  38. 1691589294
  39. 1691589296
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10279917
  • Stock #: 661390
  • VIN: 3VWJX7AT8DM661390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 177,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Volkswagen Beetle from Trenton, ON! This Fender Edition Beetle looks, drives, and sounds awesome and has great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with a proximity key, headlights, and foglights, factory alloy wheels with shiny chromed center covers, integrated mirror turn signals, a large factory sunroof, "Fender" side badging, a peppy 2.5L 5-Cylinder motor and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with leather seating with carbon appearance trim for 4, heated front seats with lumbar control, power door locks, windows, and heated mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and menu controls, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, fender wood trim dashboard, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Fender Premium Audio, Bluetooth, CD Player, and MP3 Capabilities, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/iPod/12V accessory ports and more! The sound in this Bug packs a punch!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2013 Volkswagen Beet...
 177,751 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 161,650 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 110,422 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory