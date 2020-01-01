Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

96,929 KM

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

96,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6274647
  • Stock #: 20-4857
  • VIN: 3VWDX7AJ2DM405614

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4857
  • Mileage 96,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms! Automatic, Bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power/heated mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Looks great, drives even better, safe, smooth, quiet, fuel efficient, and reliable! What more could you ask for? Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

