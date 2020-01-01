2013 Volkswagen Jetta

+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2366
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
+ taxes & licensing
Low kms! Automatic, Bluetooth, heated seats, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power/heated mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Looks great, drives even better, safe, smooth, quiet, fuel efficient, and reliable! What more could you ask for? Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7