Super-Clean LOW KM Buick Encore from Port Perry, ON! This Convenience FWD model looks great in its Metallic Grey paint and factory Alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, sharp styling with Chromed accenting, a peppy fuel efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all 5 occupants, power adjustable driver seating with lumbar control, a comfortable rear seating area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Child Lock Button, plenty of dash storage space, a large rear cargo area, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free, Easy to Park and Great on Gas!

2014 Buick Encore

109,878 KM

$11,995 + tax & licensing

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience KeylessEntry Alloys FM Bluetooth RvCam

12009247

2014 Buick Encore

Convenience KeylessEntry Alloys FM Bluetooth RvCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
109,878KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASB6EB643828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW KM Buick Encore from Port Perry, ON! This Convenience FWD model looks great in its Metallic Grey paint and factory Alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, sharp styling with Chromed accenting, a peppy fuel efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all 5 occupants, power adjustable driver seating with lumbar control, a comfortable rear seating area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Child Lock Button, plenty of dash storage space, a large rear cargo area, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Easy to Park and Great on Gas!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

2014 Buick Encore