2014 Buick Encore
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,878 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Buick Encore from Port Perry, ON! This Convenience FWD model looks great in its Metallic Grey paint and factory Alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, gorgeous factory alloy wheels with NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, sharp styling with Chromed accenting, a peppy fuel efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all 5 occupants, power adjustable driver seating with lumbar control, a comfortable rear seating area, power door locks, mirrors and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, Child Lock Button, plenty of dash storage space, a large rear cargo area, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Easy to Park and Great on Gas!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906