2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT Cloth A/C AM/FM/XM Bluetooth Remote Start CD
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local Chevrolet Cruze from Oshawa, ON! This LT model looks great in its White paint with nice factory wheel covers, and all of your essentials inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and remote trunk release, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, light-tinted glass, chromed accents, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with dark Cloth seating for all 5 occupants, comfortable rear seating and a large trunk, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Capabilities, and CD Player, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, Local Cruze, perfect Student or Commuter Vehicle!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
905-623-2906