Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean local Chevrolet Cruze from Oshawa, ON! This LT model looks great in its White paint with nice factory wheel covers, and all of your essentials inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and remote trunk release, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, light-tinted glass, chromed accents, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with dark Cloth seating for all 5 occupants, comfortable rear seating and a large trunk, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Capabilities, and CD Player, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Local Cruze, perfect Student or Commuter Vehicle!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

165,323 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Cloth A/C AM/FM/XM Bluetooth Remote Start CD

Watch This Vehicle
12657297

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Cloth A/C AM/FM/XM Bluetooth Remote Start CD

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1750259283974
  2. 1750259284473
  3. 1750259284979
  4. 1750259285441
  5. 1750259285929
  6. 1750259286374
  7. 1750259286840
  8. 1750259287295
  9. 1750259287762
  10. 1750259288222
  11. 1750259288701
  12. 1750259289159
  13. 1750259289601
  14. 1750259290057
  15. 1750259290545
  16. 1750259291004
  17. 1750259291484
  18. 1750259291928
  19. 1750259292396
  20. 1750259292849
  21. 1750259293293
  22. 1750259293749
  23. 1750259294213
  24. 1750259294657
  25. 1750259295143
  26. 1750259295618
  27. 1750259296074
  28. 1750259296677
  29. 1750259297156
  30. 1750259297600
  31. 1750259298035
  32. 1750259298471
  33. 1750259298920
  34. 1750259299412
  35. 1750259299847
  36. 1750259300294
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,323KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB0E7326583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean local Chevrolet Cruze from Oshawa, ON! This LT model looks great in its White paint with nice factory wheel covers, and all of your essentials inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and remote trunk release, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, light-tinted glass, chromed accents, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with dark Cloth seating for all 5 occupants, comfortable rear seating and a large trunk, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Capabilities, and CD Player, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Local Cruze, perfect Student or Commuter Vehicle!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Cloth A/C AM/FM/XM Bluetooth Remote Start CD for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Cloth A/C AM/FM/XM Bluetooth Remote Start CD 165,323 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Spark LT Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM CarPlay for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Spark LT Cloth Bluetooth Backup Cam FM/XM CarPlay 82,829 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT StowNGo DVD Bluetooth BackupCam Dual-A/C XM CD for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT StowNGo DVD Bluetooth BackupCam Dual-A/C XM CD 157,307 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2014 Chevrolet Cruze