Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Volt

141,401 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Volt

2014 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Volt

5dr Hb

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 5538543
  2. 5538543
  3. 5538543
  4. 5538543
  5. 5538543
  6. 5538543
  7. 5538543
  8. 5538543
  9. 5538543
  10. 5538543
  11. 5538543
  12. 5538543
  13. 5538543
  14. 5538543
  15. 5538543
  16. 5538543
  17. 5538543
  18. 5538543
  19. 5538543
  20. 5538543
  21. 5538543
  22. 5538543
  23. 5538543
  24. 5538543
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

141,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5538543
  • Stock #: 20-4755
  • VIN: 1G1RA6E47EU146889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Plug-in Hybrid! Electric car with a gas engine! Bluetooth, heated seats, sat radio, climate control, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, push button start, and so much more! This car was ahead of its time. You can charge the battery and use it as an electric car, but it has a gas engine as well, so you aren't limited to how far you can drive. Amazing fuel economy and good for the environment! Safety is ALWAYS included un our price and this car comes with 4 brand new tires already installed! We have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate, because we give you our best price up front! Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 93,175 KM
$5,869 + tax & lic
2016 Buick Encore FW...
 79,479 KM
$16,472 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,967 KM
$15,815 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory