Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,522 KM

Details Description Features

$11,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,984

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn 30th Anniversary

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7590544
  2. 7590544
  3. 7590544
  4. 7590544
  5. 7590544
  6. 7590544
  7. 7590544
  8. 7590544
  9. 7590544
  10. 7590544
  11. 7590544
  12. 7590544
  13. 7590544
  14. 7590544
  15. 7590544
  16. 7590544
  17. 7590544
  18. 7590544
  19. 7590544
  20. 7590544
  21. 7590544
  22. 7590544
  23. 7590544
  24. 7590544
  25. 7590544
  26. 7590544
  27. 7590544
  28. 7590544
  29. 7590544
Contact Seller

$11,984

+ taxes & licensing

156,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7590544
  • Stock #: 21-5091
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER200653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,522 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, all new brakes, leather, Navigation, DVD player, dual climate control, rear heat and A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, stow and go seats, remote start, roof racks, tow hitch, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 156,522 KM
$11,984 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sdn...
 209,563 KM
$4,877 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 181,354 KM
$26,725 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory