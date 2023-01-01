$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
Crossroad V6 Heated Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth XM A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10175592
- Stock #: 253327
- VIN: 3C4PDCGGXET253327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,821 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, One-Owner Dodge Journey from Kingston, ON! This Crossroad model comes with some great options inside and out and looks great in its Black/Black colour scheme and dark factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote starter, proximity keys, factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a blacked-out grille, and a sleek rear spoiler, driven by a powerful 3.6L V6 motor and automatic transmission! The interior is spacious and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with Bluetooth, Comfort/Climate Menu and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, rear row mirror, plenty of storage space and more!
Great driving, One Owner!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
