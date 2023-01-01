Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

113,821 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

Crossroad V6 Heated Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth XM A/C

2014 Dodge Journey

Crossroad V6 Heated Cloth Sunroof Bluetooth XM A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175592
  • Stock #: 253327
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGGXET253327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean, One-Owner Dodge Journey from Kingston, ON! This Crossroad model comes with some great options inside and out and looks great in its Black/Black colour scheme and dark factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote starter, proximity keys, factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, a blacked-out grille, and a sleek rear spoiler, driven by a powerful 3.6L V6 motor and automatic transmission! The interior is spacious and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, push-button start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with Bluetooth, Comfort/Climate Menu and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, rear row mirror, plenty of storage space and more!

 

Great driving, One Owner!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

