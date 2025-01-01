Menu
Super-Clean GMC Sierra from Belleville, ON! This SLE 4x4 Double Cab looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed step sides, tinted rear privacy glass, rear bumper steps, slide-in bedliner, a GMC soft-folding tonneau cover, factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar control, all-weather floor mats front and rear, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, column shift gear selection buttons, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Compass, CD Player and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door openers, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Report Attached, Sharp-looking Truck, Ready for Any Road Trip, Hunt Camp or Boat Ramp!

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

224,442 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4 DoubleCab Cloth BackupCam Bluetooth XM A/C

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4x4 DoubleCab Cloth BackupCam Bluetooth XM A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,442KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTV2UEC9EZ106279

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 224,442 KM

Super-Clean GMC Sierra from Belleville, ON! This SLE 4x4 Double Cab looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed step sides, tinted rear privacy glass, rear bumper steps, slide-in bedliner, a GMC soft-folding tonneau cover, factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, all-weather floor mats front and rear, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, column shift gear selection buttons, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Compass, CD Player and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door openers, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Report Attached, Sharp-looking Truck, Ready for Any Road Trip, Hunt Camp or Boat Ramp!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2014 GMC Sierra 1500