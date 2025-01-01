$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4x4 DoubleCab Cloth BackupCam Bluetooth XM A/C
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 224,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean GMC Sierra from Belleville, ON! This SLE 4x4 Double Cab looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour-matched side mirrors, chromed step sides, tinted rear privacy glass, rear bumper steps, slide-in bedliner, a GMC soft-folding tonneau cover, factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its fold-up centre console, power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar control, all-weather floor mats front and rear, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection knob, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, column shift gear selection buttons, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Compass, CD Player and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, universal garage door openers, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Report Attached, Sharp-looking Truck, Ready for Any Road Trip, Hunt Camp or Boat Ramp!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
905-623-2906