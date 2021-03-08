Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

68,617 KM

Details

$13,216

+ tax & licensing
$13,216

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-1

2014 GMC Terrain

FWD 4dr SLE-1

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$13,216

+ taxes & licensing

68,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6672722
  Stock #: 21-4925
  VIN: 2GKALMEK1E6111737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4925
  • Mileage 68,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, bluetooth, backup camera, remote start, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

