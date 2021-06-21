Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

157,884 KM

$15,896

+ tax & licensing
$15,896

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

AWD 4dr SLT-1

Location

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

157,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7530250
  Stock #: 21-5092
  VIN: 2GKFLXEK1E6105766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21-5092
  • Mileage 157,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, all wheel drive, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, remote start, SiriusXM satellite radio, climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, chrome rims, new rear brakes, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

