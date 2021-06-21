Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

135,411 KM

Details Description Features

$9,413

+ tax & licensing
$9,413

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr Hb Man Gls

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT 5dr Hb Man Gls

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$9,413

+ taxes & licensing

135,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7502544
  Stock #: 21-5051
  VIN: KMHD35LH8EU180797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5051
  • Mileage 135,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, SiriusXM, 6 speed manual transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Manual
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

