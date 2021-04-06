Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

94,729 KM

Details Description Features

$15,785

+ tax & licensing
$15,785

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T SE

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T SE

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$15,785

+ taxes & licensing

94,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6892722
  Stock #: 21-4958
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA6EG220817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4958
  • Mileage 94,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, panoramic sunroof, all wheel drive, bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, sat radio, dual climate control, rear heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, parking sensors, traction control, active eco, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

