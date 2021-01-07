Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

60,654 KM

Details Description Features

$15,773

+ tax & licensing
$15,773

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Sport

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$15,773

+ taxes & licensing

60,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6448524
  Stock #: 21-4864
  VIN: 1C4PJMASXEW322412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4864
  • Mileage 60,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, V6, 4X4, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, selec-terrain, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

