2014 Jeep Cherokee

$16,265 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 9 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7020017

7020017 Stock #: 21-4985

21-4985 VIN: 1C4PJMCB7EW204637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-4985

Mileage 74,992 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features 4x4 BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.