2014 Jeep Cherokee

74,992 KM

$16,265

+ tax & licensing
$16,265

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$16,265

+ taxes & licensing

74,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7020017
  Stock #: 21-4985
  VIN: 1C4PJMCB7EW204637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4985
  • Mileage 74,992 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, low kms, 4X4, bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, remote start, power tailgate, selec-terrain, satellite radio, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, tow hitch receiver with 4 and 7 pin connectors, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

