2014 Jeep Cherokee

77,579 KM

Details

$15,494

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4WD 4Dr Sport

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

77,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7502541
  Stock #: 21-5077
  • VIN: 1C4PJMASXEW181969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21-5077
  • Mileage 77,579 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, 4X4, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, selec-terrain, and more! This has the V6, 4X4, and low kms, which means it is capable of towing. However, there is no trailer hitch receiver, so it has never towed or been abused! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

