2014 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2366
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2366
+ taxes & licensing
V6, 4X4, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, selec-terrain, and more! This has the V6, 4X4, and low kms, which means it is capable of towing. However, there is no trailer hitch receiver, so it has never towed or been abused! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7