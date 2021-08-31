Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

133,515 KM

Details

$14,539

+ tax & licensing
$14,539

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Fwd 4dr North

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Fwd 4dr North

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$14,539

+ taxes & licensing

133,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7672851
  • Stock #: 21-5105
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB7EW287285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5105
  • Mileage 133,515 KM

Vehicle Description

New brakes front and rear, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, factory remote start, SiriusXM, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, automatic transmission, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

