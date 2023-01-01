Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Jeep Patriot from Kingston, ON! This North 4x4 model comes with nice options inside and out and looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote start, headlights, and foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, factory alloy wheels, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic CVT Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, steering wheel cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with AUX and CD player, A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, 4x4 selection lever, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2014 Jeep Patriot

97,208 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Patriot

North 4x4 Cloth AM/FM CD Player A/C Alloys Keyless

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Patriot

North 4x4 Cloth AM/FM CD Player A/C Alloys Keyless

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1702393448
  2. 1702393447
  3. 1702393448
  4. 1702393447
  5. 1702393447
  6. 1702393448
  7. 1702393445
  8. 1702393447
  9. 1702393446
  10. 1702393448
  11. 1702393444
  12. 1702393447
  13. 1702393445
  14. 1702393447
  15. 1702393444
  16. 1702393447
  17. 1702393447
  18. 1702393443
  19. 1702393447
  20. 1702393445
  21. 1702393445
  22. 1702393448
  23. 1702393447
  24. 1702393448
  25. 1702393446
  26. 1702393447
  27. 1702393448
  28. 1702393447
  29. 1702393445
  30. 1702393446
  31. 1702393446
  32. 1702393445
  33. 1702393446
  34. 1702393447
  35. 1702393447
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
97,208KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB0ED632827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Jeep Patriot from Kingston, ON! This North 4x4 model comes with nice options inside and out and looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote start, headlights, and foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, factory alloy wheels, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic CVT Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, steering wheel cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with AUX and CD player, A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, 4x4 selection lever, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2014 Jeep Patriot North 4x4 Cloth AM/FM CD Player A/C Alloys Keyless for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot North 4x4 Cloth AM/FM CD Player A/C Alloys Keyless 97,208 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Heated Leather NAV Sunroof Bluetooth Backup for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SL AWD Heated Leather NAV Sunroof Bluetooth Backup 123,007 KM $17,695 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT Limited Bluetooth FM/XM CD Player A/C BackupCam for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT Limited Bluetooth FM/XM CD Player A/C BackupCam 121,570 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot