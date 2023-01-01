$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
North 4x4 Cloth AM/FM CD Player A/C Alloys Keyless
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,208 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Jeep Patriot from Kingston, ON! This North 4x4 model comes with nice options inside and out and looks great in its White paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with an aftermarket remote start, headlights, and foglights, tinted privacy glass, roof rack rails, factory alloy wheels, and a peppy fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and automatic CVT Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, steering wheel cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with AUX and CD player, A/C Climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, 4x4 selection lever, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906