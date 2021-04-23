Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

127,342 KM

Details Description Features

$30,425

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,425

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2DR SAHARA

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2DR SAHARA

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7003772
  2. 7003772
  3. 7003772
  4. 7003772
  5. 7003772
  6. 7003772
  7. 7003772
  8. 7003772
  9. 7003772
  10. 7003772
  11. 7003772
  12. 7003772
  13. 7003772
  14. 7003772
  15. 7003772
  16. 7003772
  17. 7003772
  18. 7003772
  19. 7003772
  20. 7003772
  21. 7003772
  22. 7003772
  23. 7003772
  24. 7003772
  25. 7003772
Contact Seller

$30,425

+ taxes & licensing

127,342KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7003772
  • Stock #: 21-4988
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBG6EL251951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21-4988
  • Mileage 127,342 KM

Vehicle Description

New K02's, Leather, navigation, bluetooth, automatic, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, heated seats, traction control, descent control, painted hard top, climate control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 134,814 KM
$12,203 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey 4...
 149,596 KM
$22,377 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,787 KM
$15,946 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory