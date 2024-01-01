$7,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
LX+ECO Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C CD Player
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,199 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Kia Rio Hatchback from Cobourg, ON! This LX+ ECO model is a fuel saver and comes with all of your commuting essentials! The exterior looks great in its Silver paint, featuring keyless entry, colour-matched side mirrors, headlights, a set of steel wheels with nice factory wheel covers and NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Active ECO Driving Mode for improved fuel economy, Steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Capabilities and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Comfortable, with great fuel economy, perfect for any commuter/student!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906