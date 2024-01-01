Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean Kia Rio Hatchback from Cobourg, ON! This LX+ ECO model is a fuel saver and comes with all of your commuting essentials! The exterior looks great in its Silver paint, featuring keyless entry, colour-matched side mirrors, headlights, a set of steel wheels with nice factory wheel covers and <strong>NEW</strong> All-Season Tires freshly installed, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Active ECO Driving Mode for improved fuel economy, Steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Capabilities and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Comfortable, with great fuel economy, perfect for any commuter/student!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2014 Kia Rio

184,199 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ECO Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C CD Player

Watch This Vehicle
11999251

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ECO Heated Cloth Bluetooth FM/XM A/C CD Player

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1733781731
  2. 1733781732
  3. 1733781732
  4. 1733781732
  5. 1733781732
  6. 1733781732
  7. 1733781731
  8. 1733781730
  9. 1733781731
  10. 1733781730
  11. 1733781729
  12. 1733781729
  13. 1733781731
  14. 1733781729
  15. 1733781731
  16. 1733781729
  17. 1733781731
  18. 1733781727
  19. 1733781731
  20. 1733781728
  21. 1733781731
  22. 1733781729
  23. 1733781729
  24. 1733781730
  25. 1733781729
  26. 1733781730
  27. 1733781729
  28. 1733781728
  29. 1733781730
  30. 1733781728
  31. 1733781727
  32. 1733781730
  33. 1733781728
  34. 1733781729
  35. 1733781730
  36. 1733781729
  37. 1733781730
  38. 1733781730
  39. 1733781727
  40. 1733781728
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,199KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM5A32E6945044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Kia Rio Hatchback from Cobourg, ON! This LX+ ECO model is a fuel saver and comes with all of your commuting essentials! The exterior looks great in its Silver paint, featuring keyless entry, colour-matched side mirrors, headlights, a set of steel wheels with nice factory wheel covers and NEW All-Season Tires freshly installed, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Active ECO Driving Mode for improved fuel economy, Steering wheel Audio and Cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, MP3 Capabilities and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, Comfortable, with great fuel economy, perfect for any commuter/student!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2013 Ford Flex Limited AWD 7Pass HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV BTA XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2013 Ford Flex Limited AWD 7Pass HTD/CLD LTHR Sunroof NAV BTA XM 126,830 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V TouringAWD HTD LTHR Sunroof HondaLink NAV Dual-A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Honda CR-V TouringAWD HTD LTHR Sunroof HondaLink NAV Dual-A/C 83,920 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note SV 1.6L Keyless Entry BackupCam Bluetooth FM/XM CD for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2014 Nissan Versa Note SV 1.6L Keyless Entry BackupCam Bluetooth FM/XM CD 228,150 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio