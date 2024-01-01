Menu
<p>Super-Clean local Nissan Versa Note from Oshawa, ON! This SV Hatchback model has all of your A to B driving essentials and looks nice in its Black paint and factory wheel covers! The exterior features keyless entry, colour-matched side mirrors, nice styling and great visibility, steel wheels with factory wheel covers, undercoating, an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder Engine and a CVT Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with Cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating and a large cargo area with cargo cover, traction controls, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Handsfree and Voice Controls, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, dash storage area and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Local Gas Saver!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2014 Nissan Versa Note

228,150 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV 1.6L Keyless Entry BackupCam Bluetooth FM/XM CD

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV 1.6L Keyless Entry BackupCam Bluetooth FM/XM CD

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,150KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP2EL386338

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,150 KM

Super-Clean local Nissan Versa Note from Oshawa, ON! This SV Hatchback model has all of your A to B driving essentials and looks nice in its Black paint and factory wheel covers! The exterior features keyless entry, colour-matched side mirrors, nice styling and great visibility, steel wheels with factory wheel covers, undercoating, an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder Engine and a CVT Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with Cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating and a large cargo area with cargo cover, traction controls, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Handsfree and Voice Controls, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, dash storage area and more!

 

Carfax Attached, Local Gas Saver!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
2014 Nissan Versa Note