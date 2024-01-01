$5,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
SV 1.6L Keyless Entry BackupCam Bluetooth FM/XM CD
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,150 KM
Super-Clean local Nissan Versa Note from Oshawa, ON! This SV Hatchback model has all of your A to B driving essentials and looks nice in its Black paint and factory wheel covers! The exterior features keyless entry, colour-matched side mirrors, nice styling and great visibility, steel wheels with factory wheel covers, undercoating, an efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder Engine and a CVT Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with Cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks, windows and mirrors, spacious rear seating and a large cargo area with cargo cover, traction controls, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Handsfree and Voice Controls, Backup Camera and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, dash storage area and more!
Carfax Attached, Local Gas Saver!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
