<p>Super-Clean, LOW KM Toyota Yaris from Belleville, ON! This SE Hatchback manual model is a great little commuter and runabout with everything you need to get from A to B in comfort and good fuel economy! The exterior features keyless entry, headlights and foglights, a nice set of black alloy wheels, colour-matched side mirrors, a sleek rear spoiler, a front bug/rock deflector, and a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2014 Toyota Yaris

126,437 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris

SE 5Speed Cloth FM CD Bluetooth A/C Keyless Alloys

2014 Toyota Yaris

SE 5Speed Cloth FM CD Bluetooth A/C Keyless Alloys

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,437KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKTUD32ED574806

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,437 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2014 Toyota Yaris