$12,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris
SE 5Speed Cloth FM CD Bluetooth A/C Keyless Alloys
2014 Toyota Yaris
SE 5Speed Cloth FM CD Bluetooth A/C Keyless Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean, LOW KM Toyota Yaris from Belleville, ON! This SE Hatchback manual model is a great little commuter and runabout with everything you need to get from A to B in comfort and good fuel economy! The exterior features keyless entry, headlights and foglights, a nice set of black alloy wheels, colour-matched side mirrors, a sleek rear spoiler, a front bug/rock deflector, and a peppy 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, power door locks windows and mirrors, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906