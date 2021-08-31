2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

$11,947 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 9 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7807944

7807944 Stock #: 21-5127

21-5127 VIN: 3VWPL7AJ7EM606869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21-5127

Mileage 168,960 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.