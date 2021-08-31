Menu
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

168,960 KM

Details Description Features

$11,947

+ tax & licensing
$11,947

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4dr TDI DSG Comfortline

Location

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

168,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,960 KM

Vehicle Description

TDI, bluetooth, heated seats, Automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! With current gas prices, it's time to pick up a fuel efficient diesel! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

