2014 Volkswagen Jetta

148,209 KM

$8,585

+ tax & licensing
$8,585

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4DR 2.0L MAN TRENDLINE

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4DR 2.0L MAN TRENDLINE

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  • Listing ID: 5368355
  • Stock #: 20-4712
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ0EM413455

$8,585

+ taxes & licensing

148,209KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4712
  • Mileage 148,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, heated seats, ice cold A/C, power windows, power locks, power/heated mirrors, cruise control, and more! Plus it has a brand new clutch and new brakes! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price and we have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to haggle or negotiate. We offer our best price up front! We also have financing available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

905-623-2366

