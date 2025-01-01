$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 2-Series
228i xDrive Heated-Leather Sunroof NAV Bluetooth
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 89,345 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean and LOW KM BMW 228i from Belleville, ON! This xDrive Coupe model is stunning in its beautiful Blue paint and factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a low-profile trunklid spoiler, a sporty dual-exit rear exhaust, parking sensors, automatic wiper blades, gorgeous M-Badged Split Spoke Alloys, Brake Calipers, and door sills, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Twin-Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with lumbar controls and driver's memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, Push-Button Start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM HD Radio with Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes ranging from ECO and Comfort to Sport/Sport+, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Beautiful Blue Coupe with Sporty Options and Appearance!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906