WOW! Super-Clean and LOW KM BMW 228i from Belleville, ON! This xDrive Coupe model is stunning in its beautiful Blue paint and factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a low-profile trunklid spoiler, a sporty dual-exit rear exhaust, parking sensors, automatic wiper blades, gorgeous M-Badged Split Spoke Alloys, Brake Calipers, and door sills, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Twin-Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with lumbar controls and drivers memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, Push-Button Start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM HD Radio with Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes ranging from ECO and Comfort to Sport/Sport+, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

2015 BMW 2-Series

89,345 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 2-Series

228i xDrive Heated-Leather Sunroof NAV Bluetooth

2015 BMW 2-Series

228i xDrive Heated-Leather Sunroof NAV Bluetooth

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,345KM
VIN WBA1F7C50FV367296

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,345 KM

WOW! Super-Clean and LOW KM BMW 228i from Belleville, ON! This xDrive Coupe model is stunning in its beautiful Blue paint and factory alloy wheels with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote trunk release, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a low-profile trunklid spoiler, a sporty dual-exit rear exhaust, parking sensors, automatic wiper blades, gorgeous M-Badged Split Spoke Alloys, Brake Calipers, and door sills, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Twin-Turbocharged Engine and Automatic Transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with power-adjustable heated leather front seats with lumbar controls and driver's memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, Push-Button Start, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM HD Radio with Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera and CD player, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, multiple drive modes ranging from ECO and Comfort to Sport/Sport+, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Beautiful Blue Coupe with Sporty Options and Appearance! 

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Packages

2TS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2015 BMW 2-Series