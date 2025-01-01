$12,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,143 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Escape from Belleville, ON! This SE model looks great in its beautiful Blue paint and factory chromed wheels, with sharp styling and great options! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, sporty dual exhaust, chromed accents, and a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and very comfortable with heated front cloth seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar controls, spacious rear seating, a large cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C Control and Longitude/Latitude Display, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Great History of Dealer Maintenance!
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
