<p>WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Escape from Belleville, ON! This SE model looks great in its beautiful Blue paint and factory chromed wheels, with sharp styling and great options! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, sporty dual exhaust, chromed accents, and a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and very comfortable with heated front cloth seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar controls, spacious rear seating, a large cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C Control and Longitude/Latitude Display, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Great History of Dealer Maintenance!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2015 Ford Escape

76,143 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

SE 1.6L HTD Cloth Bluetooth XM RvCam Dual-Zone A/C

2015 Ford Escape

SE 1.6L HTD Cloth Bluetooth XM RvCam Dual-Zone A/C

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,143KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX5FUC48679

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,143 KM

WOW! Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Escape from Belleville, ON! This SE model looks great in its beautiful Blue paint and factory chromed wheels, with sharp styling and great options! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, colour-matched side mirrors, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, sporty dual exhaust, chromed accents, and a peppy fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and CVT Auto Transmission! The interior is clean and very comfortable with heated front cloth seats with driver power adjustment and lumbar controls, spacious rear seating, a large cargo area with privacy shade, power door locks, windows and mirrors, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C Control and Longitude/Latitude Display, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, Great History of Dealer Maintenance!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2015 Ford Escape