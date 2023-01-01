Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

123,955 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew 4X4 Bluetooth FM/XM Dual-Zone A/C RearCam

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew 4X4 Bluetooth FM/XM Dual-Zone A/C RearCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140510
  • Stock #: 231132
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC5FG231132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 123,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Tillsonburg, ON! This SLE 4x4 Crew Cab model comes with great options inside and out and looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed running boards, front tow hooks, a rear trailer hitch, a "REV" Hard folding tonneau cover, a GMC bed liner, tinted rear privacy glass, and a powerful 5.3L V8 motor, automatic transmission, and 4x4 system to get you where you need to go! The interior is clean and comfortable with loads 6 seats to fit the whole family or crew, heated front cloth seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power-adjustable drivers pedals, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Rearview camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensors, hill descent assist, bed lighting, universal garage door opener, and more! Perfect for your next camping trip, launching the boat, or hitting the job site! 

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

