$31,995+ tax & licensing
905-623-2906
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Crew 4X4 Bluetooth FM/XM Dual-Zone A/C RearCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
- Listing ID: 10140510
- Stock #: 231132
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC5FG231132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 123,955 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean GMC Sierra 1500 from Tillsonburg, ON! This SLE 4x4 Crew Cab model comes with great options inside and out and looks great in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed running boards, front tow hooks, a rear trailer hitch, a "REV" Hard folding tonneau cover, a GMC bed liner, tinted rear privacy glass, and a powerful 5.3L V8 motor, automatic transmission, and 4x4 system to get you where you need to go! The interior is clean and comfortable with loads 6 seats to fit the whole family or crew, heated front cloth seats with drivers power adjustment and lumbar control, power-adjustable drivers pedals, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, electronic 4x4 selection, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Rearview camera, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, parking sensors, hill descent assist, bed lighting, universal garage door opener, and more! Perfect for your next camping trip, launching the boat, or hitting the job site!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
