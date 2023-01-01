2015 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 9 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10140510

10140510 Stock #: 231132

231132 VIN: 3GTU2UEC5FG231132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 123,955 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.