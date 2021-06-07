Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

111,806 KM

$36,145

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLT

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$36,145

+ taxes & licensing

111,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197581
  • Stock #: 21-5021
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC6FG208870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5021
  • Mileage 111,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, low kms, fiberglass tonneau, bluetooth, backup camera, heated seats, SiriusXM, remote start, dual climate control, 4X4, 5.3L V8, memory seat position, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, box liner, traction control, power adjustable pedals, BF Goodrich tires like new, new rear brakes, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

