Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

149,375 KM

Details Description Features

$31,844

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,844

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 153.0" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD CREW CAB 153.0" SLE

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7776645
  2. 7776645
  3. 7776645
  4. 7776645
  5. 7776645
  6. 7776645
  7. 7776645
  8. 7776645
  9. 7776645
  10. 7776645
  11. 7776645
  12. 7776645
  13. 7776645
  14. 7776645
  15. 7776645
  16. 7776645
  17. 7776645
  18. 7776645
  19. 7776645
  20. 7776645
  21. 7776645
  22. 7776645
  23. 7776645
  24. 7776645
  25. 7776645
  26. 7776645
Contact Seller

$31,844

+ taxes & licensing

149,375KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7776645
  • Stock #: 21-5113
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC5FG165942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5113
  • Mileage 149,375 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, all new brakes, leather, crew cab 6'6" box, spray in bed liner, heated seats, backup camera, remote start, dual climate control, tow package with electric trailer brake controller, SiriusXM satellite radio, rear defrost, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, 5.3L V8, 4X4, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 144,381 KM
$17,416 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 165,460 KM
$10,494 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 105,886 KM
$9,658 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory