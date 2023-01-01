$47,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE All-Terrain Crew 4x4 HTD CLTH FM/XM Bluetooth
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10414407
- Stock #: 656064
- VIN: 1GT12YE83FF656064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow, Super-Clean GMC Sierra 2500 from Orono, ON! This All-Terrain Crew Cab 4x4 model looks and drives great, with plenty of power and options, this truck is ready to handle or haul whatever you throw at it! The exterior is well rustproofed with oil undercoating, featuring keyless entry with a remote starter, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed alloy wheels, chromed bumpers and step sides, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, rear bumper step, cargo light, spray-in GMC Bedliner, tinted privacy glass, power-folding tow-mirrors, parking sensors, and a powerful 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine and Allison Transmission! The interior is clean and very comfortable with plenty of room for all 5-occupants, power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar control for both driver and passenger, a full set of weather tech all-weather floor mats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Audio, Backup Camera, OnStar navigation capability, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, Engine Exhaust Brake, multiple USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage door opener, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.