2015 GMC Sierra 2500

185,790 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE All-Terrain Crew 4x4 HTD CLTH FM/XM Bluetooth

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE All-Terrain Crew 4x4 HTD CLTH FM/XM Bluetooth

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,790KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414407
  • Stock #: 656064
  • VIN: 1GT12YE83FF656064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, Super-Clean GMC Sierra 2500 from Orono, ON! This All-Terrain Crew Cab 4x4 model looks and drives great, with plenty of power and options, this truck is ready to handle or haul whatever you throw at it! The exterior is well rustproofed with oil undercoating, featuring keyless entry with a remote starter, automatic headlights, foglights, chromed alloy wheels, chromed bumpers and step sides, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, rear bumper step, cargo light, spray-in GMC Bedliner, tinted privacy glass, power-folding tow-mirrors, parking sensors, and a powerful 6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine and Allison Transmission! The interior is clean and very comfortable with plenty of room for all 5-occupants, power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar control for both driver and passenger, a full set of weather tech all-weather floor mats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth Audio, Backup Camera, OnStar navigation capability, and CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control, front and rear window defrost settings, hill descent assist, Engine Exhaust Brake, multiple USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, Universal Garage door opener, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Truck!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

