2015 Honda Accord
EX-L HTD Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean local Honda Accord from Bowmanville, ON! This EX-L model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks stunning in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, factory alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, and a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and CVT Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather seating for front and rear occupants, power-adjustable front seats with driver lumbar control, driver memory seating, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Lane Departure Warning, ECO-Driving Mode, Push Button Start, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with separate infotainment screen, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and heated side mirrors, Storage cubbies, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Fantastic Commuter!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
