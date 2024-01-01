Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super-Clean local Honda Accord from Bowmanville, ON! This EX-L model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks stunning in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, factory alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, and a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and CVT Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather seating for front and rear occupants, power-adjustable front seats with driver lumbar control, driver memory seating, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Lane Departure Warning, ECO-Driving Mode, Push Button Start, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with separate infotainment screen, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and heated side mirrors, Storage cubbies, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! </p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Fantastic Commuter!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2015 Honda Accord

186,533 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Accord

EX-L HTD Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Accord

EX-L HTD Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1708614555
  2. 1708614556
  3. 1708614556
  4. 1708614556
  5. 1708614556
  6. 1708614556
  7. 1708614554
  8. 1708614551
  9. 1708614554
  10. 1708614556
  11. 1708614555
  12. 1708614556
  13. 1708614556
  14. 1708614556
  15. 1708614553
  16. 1708614555
  17. 1708614554
  18. 1708614556
  19. 1708614555
  20. 1708614555
  21. 1708614554
  22. 1708614556
  23. 1708614553
  24. 1708614549
  25. 1708614555
  26. 1708614556
  27. 1708614556
  28. 1708614556
  29. 1708614555
  30. 1708614556
  31. 1708614556
  32. 1708614553
  33. 1708614555
  34. 1708614554
  35. 1708614553
  36. 1708614552
  37. 1708614551
  38. 1708614551
  39. 1708614552
  40. 1708614551
  41. 1708614549
  42. 1708614550
  43. 1708614550
  44. 1708614552
  45. 1708614554
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
186,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F84FA807119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean local Honda Accord from Bowmanville, ON! This EX-L model comes loaded up with great options inside and out and looks stunning in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, a large factory power sunroof, automatic headlights, foglights, tinted privacy glass, factory alloy wheels, integrated mirror turn signals, and a peppy and fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and CVT Automatic Transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated leather seating for front and rear occupants, power-adjustable front seats with driver lumbar control, driver memory seating, power door locks, windows, and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Lane Departure Warning, ECO-Driving Mode, Push Button Start, central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with separate infotainment screen, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings and heated side mirrors, Storage cubbies, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, Fantastic Commuter!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L HTD Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Honda Accord EX-L HTD Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Cam XM 186,533 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HTD Cloth/Steering FM Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HTD Cloth/Steering FM Bluetooth Backup Cam A/C 55,147 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST HEMI 4x4 DBLCab FM/XM A/C Remote Start Alloys for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST HEMI 4x4 DBLCab FM/XM A/C Remote Start Alloys 136,117 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Accord