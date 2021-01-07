Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

97,337 KM

Details

$9,482

+ tax & licensing
$9,482

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$9,482

+ taxes & licensing

97,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6555994
  Stock #: 21-4889
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE2FH581671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4889
  • Mileage 97,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, bluetooth, cruise control, heated seats, remote start, keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a Fair Price The First Time policy, so that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

